Car crashes into Los Angeles house, kills one, injures 11 - police

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A woman driving at a high rate of speed crashed a sedan into a house in Los Angeles, killing one person and injuring 11 others who were gathered inside for a prayer meeting, police said on Thursday.

The unidentified female driver of the 1999 Buick Regal ran away from the house on Wednesday and investigators were looking for her, Los Angeles police spokesman Officer Tony Im said. Police could not immediately estimate how fast she was driving, only that it was at a high rate of speed, he added

The driver may live in the neighborhood of Harbor Gateway, a neighborhood in southern Los Angeles where the crash occurred, Im said. It was not clear if the Buick belonged to her.

Five of the people in the house suffered serious injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video on the website of the Los Angeles Times showed the house with a large hole, where the car entered the residence, exposing a room strewn with debris.