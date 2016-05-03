Former FBI agent pleads guilty to stealing $136,000 in drug proceeds

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A former agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation accused of stealing more than $136,000 in drug money and spending it on cars, vehicle accessories and cosmetic surgery for his wife pleaded guilty to federal charges on Monday.

Scott Bowman, 45, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles to one count each of conversion of property by a federal agent, obstruction of justice, falsification of records and witness tampering, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

“As Mr. Bowman takes responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, the public should be reminded that FBI personnel are held to the highest standards and misconduct of any kind is taken very seriously,” said James Struyk, acting assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

According to a written agreement with prosecutors Bowman, in pleading guilty, admitted to misappropriating drug money seized by agents during the execution of three search warrants in the summer of 2014.

Bowman further admitted using the money to buy a 2012 Dodge Challenger and 2013 Scion FR-S coupe and to outfit the vehicles with speakers, rims, tires and other equipment, the court documents show.

Bowman also admitted to spending $15,000 on cosmetic surgery for his wife, according to the plea agreement.

The former agent faces a maximum prison term of several decades when he is sentenced later this year, although federal sentencing guidelines and his plea deal may call for less time.