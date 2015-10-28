Video shows student flip California principal in school brawl

(Reuters) - Three teenage California boys were arrested after a high school brawl caught on video during which the school’s principal was flipped to the ground by one of the youths, authorities said on Wednesday.

The 40-second clip, apparently shot on a student’s mobile phone on Monday, shows pupils at Florin High School in Sacramento screaming as a melee breaks out in the cafeteria.

The three boys began fighting because of a relationship issue involving a female classmate, school officials said, and principal Don Ross can be seen in the footage grabbing one of the students and pushing him away from the scuffle.

The student wrestles with Ross and tosses him to the ground before returning to the fracas. The white-haired principal can be seen scrambling to his feet and grabbing the boy again. Seconds later, a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy assigned to the school intervenes and the clip ends.

School officials said three students, aged between 13 and 15 years old, were arrested. Two were charged with battery on school staff causing injury, and the third was charged with threatening students and law enforcement, Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Turnbull said.

“There are fights that happen on campus. It’s inevitable,” Turnbull said. But he added, “We rarely have instances up to this ... extent.”

Ross and two other school employees suffered minor injuries, school officials said.

The brawl took place on the same day a white sheriff’s deputy was caught on video violently arresting a black 16-year-old student in her classroom in Columbia, South Carolina, after she refused to give her mobile phone to her teacher. The deputy was fired on Wednesday.