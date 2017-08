Firefighters walk over the remains of a barn destroyed by the so-called Blue Cut Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest in San Bernardino County, California, U.S. August 18, 2016.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The so-called Blue Cut fire in Southern California has burned at least 96 single-family homes, said San Bernardino County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig, according to a report on the website of the San Bernardino Sun.