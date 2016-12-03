Firefighters stand outside a warehouse after a fire broke out during an electronic dance party late Friday evening, resulting in at least nine deaths and many unaccounted for in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California, U.S. December 3, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

OAKLAND, Calif. A fire during a party in a warehouse that housed artists' studios in Oakland, California killed at least nine people and left some 25 missing, and authorities said on Saturday they were preparing for a jump in the death toll.

The blaze started at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the two-story warehouse in the city's Fruitvale district, a mostly Latino area that is also home to many artists living and working in converted warehouse lofts.

Fire officials have not yet determined how the fire started or an exact number of fatalities, said Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed, who called it the worst single-structure fire she had seen in her career.

"It's just so hard to accept that some really wonderful people's lives got cut short," said artist and activist Jenny Yang, 34, waiting for news of missing friends at Eli's, an Oakland bar that opened early as a gathering spot.

Video footage posted on social media showed flames shooting from the structure, which was adorned with elaborate graffiti and colorful murals, as fire vehicles pumped plumes of water and heavy smoke engulfed the neighborhood.

The roof of the warehouse collapsed during the fire, complicating efforts to recover bodies and investigate the blaze, she said at a press briefing.

“There is a large majority of that building that has not been searched,” Reed said, pointing out that some of the 25 missing people may be among the nine confirmed victims.

"We are hoping that the number nine is what there is and that there are no more,” the fire chief said, referring to the number of known fatalities.

Still, authorities were preparing to deal with "several dozen fatalities," said Sergeant Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

“The roof has collapsed down onto the second floor, so we have to literally go in there piece by piece and move wood and timbers and debris in order to even get an assessment,” he said.

The death toll was expected to rise as authorities entered the building, Kelly said.

Some of those who were missing may have brought themselves to the hospital, Reed said, adding she did not know how many people were at the party or how many lived on the premises.

An arson team has joined the investigation, although there is no immediate evidence that the fire was deliberating set, Reed said.

FRANTIC SEARCH FOR INFORMATION

A Facebook event page showed 176 people planned to attend the party, which featured a performance by the electronic music act Golden Donna.

Parents and others shared contact information on the page and asked anyone with information about the missing to call. "ANY information please!" wrote a woman looking for her son.

At a sheriff’s station not far from the fire, about a dozen people were waiting on Saturday for updates from authorities.

“I don’t have high hopes,” said a woman who had four friends among the missing, declining to give her name. “We’ve just spent the night calling hospitals and listening to police scanners.”

The warehouse housed makeshift artist studios carved out with curtains and other partitions, the fire chief said. The interior was cluttered with "a flea market of items," she said. There was no evidence of any smoke detectors in the building.

The structure had only a single point of entry or exit from the second floor, where most of the dead were found, the chief said. A makeshift staircase appeared to be constructed from pallets.

"It's the worst case scenario we feared because it's an older warehouse," Doug, a man who only gave his first name, said as he waited for news of people who may have been inside.

(Additional reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida, and David Bailey in Minneapolis; Writing by Frank McGurty; Editing by Alistair Bell and Mary Milliken)