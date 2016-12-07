A firefighter watches from the roof at the scene of the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

OAKLAND, Calif. Authorities expect to conclude their search on Wednesday of an Oakland warehouse gutted by a fast-moving fire that killed 36 people during a dance party, an official said.

Firefighters are still combing through the building but do not expect to find any more victims, Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesman J.D. Nelson said in a telephone interview.

Oakland police had earlier said on Twitter that at least 85 percent of the building has been searched.

Officials have proclaimed a local state of emergency, potentially allowing for state and federal funds to help cover the costs of the response to the inferno that broke out on Friday at the site, Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed said on Tuesday.

The cause of the blaze has yet to be determined, but investigators are focusing on a particular appliance at the building.

"(A) refrigerator is something that they're looking at as a potential source of ignition," U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent Jill Snyder told reporters.

Survivors said flames spread quickly and billowing thick, black smoke blinded and choked those struggling to flee.

Officials have said arson was not immediately suspected. However, charges ranging from involuntary manslaughter to murder could be brought, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley told reporters on Monday.

The dance party was held on the second floor, which partially collapsed. The 10,000-square-foot (900-square-metre) building lacked sprinklers and smoke detectors, and wooden pallets partially formed a makeshift stairway between its first and second floors, officials said on Monday. It had just two exterior doors.

