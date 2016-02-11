FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines flight lands at LAX after cabin smoke report: media
#U.S.
February 11, 2016 / 7:28 PM / in 2 years

American Airlines flight lands at LAX after cabin smoke report: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday morning after smoke was reported in the cabin, local media reports said.

The smoke report prompted the emergency landing, local broadcaster Fox 11 said, adding that some passengers felt sick and requested medical treatment.

Airline spokesman Ross Feinstein said the flight, which was carrying 125 passengers from San Jose, California to Phoenix, Arizona, was diverted to Los Angeles due to a “mechanical issue” and landed safely.

He did not confirm that smoke was reported in the cabin.

Feinstein said a maintenance team was checking the aircraft, an Airbus A319, and the airline was working to arrange alternative travel for the passengers.

Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago, Jeffrey Dastin in New York and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Chris Reese and Bernadette Baum

