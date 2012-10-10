FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FTC chair says "keenly aware" of California gas price spike
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 10, 2012 / 9:47 PM / in 5 years

FTC chair says "keenly aware" of California gas price spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Federal Trade Commission said his agency is “keenly aware” of record-high gas prices in California, and will not hesitate to pursue any violations of antitrust and anti-manipulation laws.

Prices surged more than 50 cents a gallon last week and wholesale premiums rose nearly a dollar after refinery mishaps pinched supplies. They have since fallen to around $4.65.

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said in a statement that “the commission is keenly aware of recent gasoline price spikes in California.”

“We are committed to ensuring competitive energy markets through the enforcement of the antitrust laws,” he said. “If we see a violation of the laws that we enforce, we won’t hesitate to act.”

Reporting By Karey Wutkowski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.