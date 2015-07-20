Asian fuel imports to bring some relief to California drivers

SAN FRANCISCO/HOUSTON (Reuters) - At least two ships are bringing gasoline and components to California from Asian oil hubs, expected to offer some relief at gasoline pumps where prices have spiked above $4 a gallon, over a dollar more than the national average.

A shipment carrying gasoline components from Singapore, now off the coast of Japan, is expected to reach Los Angeles on July 29, according to vessel tracking data available on ThomsonReuters’ Eikon.

Another shipment carrying gasoline and alkylate, a gasoline blendstock, arrived from Asia, and Canada’s Come-By-Chance refinery in Newfoundland also may send a cargo, sources told Reuters.

The imports may cut prices in the California market where a stinging combination of refinery outages, lack of imports, siphoned regional inventories and higher demand both in-state and from Mexico squeezed the market. Last week, Los Angeles wholesale prices hit their highest levels of the year.

Just two weeks ago, California gasoline prices were lower than expected, sending the supply-demand balance out of whack, said Scott Davis, a pricing specialist with Sacramento-based Strategic Marketing Decisions. Traders re-routed L.A.-bound shipments for Mexico and points south, leaving the state short of gasoline at the height of summer driving season.

That translated into an average pump price of $4.29 a gallon in the Los Angeles metropolitan area on Friday, according to AAA Fuel Gauge, $1.53 above the national average.

“If our folks make a mistake, whether accidentally or on purpose, it can lead to a price spike,” Davis said.

Before February, California had not had meaningful imports of foreign gasoline for about five years. Then, an explosion at Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Torrance refinery greatly reduced in-state supply, Gordon Schremp, senior fuels specialist at the California Energy Commission, said.

Between late March and late June, California and Washington imported roughly 7.9 million barrels of gasoline. This temporarily stabilized wholesale prices, and imports tapered off.

Only two ships are scheduled to deliver gasoline in the next few weeks, Schremp said.

As these supplies reach California in about a month, Davis said he expects the price to come down.

But the relief is likely to be limited.

Earlier this month, the premium in Los Angeles for California-grade gasoline, mandated by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) - spiked to a $1.35 premium over August RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Last week, that spike reached the pump even as differentials slipped back to a dollar premium over futures on Friday.