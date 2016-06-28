California man charged with 10 counts of attempted murder of police

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Los Angeles-area man was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder of a peace officer on Tuesday stemming from an eight-hour armed standoff with police that began when a motorcycle cop was shot while conducting a sobriety checkpoint, prosecutors said.

Juan Manuel Martinez, 39, is accused of opening fire last Thursday night on a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who pulled him over in the Los Angeles suburb of Bellflower, then shooting at four more deputies who arrived to assist the wounded officer.

According to prosecutors, Martinez then shot and wounded a second deputy who was among another group of officers who chased him from the scene to a small structure, where the gunman holed up for nearly eight hours.

He ultimately was arrested after a SWAT team fired tear gas into the man’s hiding place.

He was charged with 13 felony counts, including 10 counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, and faces up to life in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.

Martinez, a Burbank resident, was slated to be arraigned on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where prosecutors planned to ask a judge to set bail at $11 million, according to a statement from the county district attorney’s office.

One of the wounded officers has since been discharged from a hospital, while the other remains hospitalized, according to the sheriff’s department.