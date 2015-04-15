FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California existing home sales rise 7.3 percent in March from year earlier
April 15, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

California existing home sales rise 7.3 percent in March from year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman jogs near a sign advertising a home for sale in the Pacific Heights neighborhood in San Francisco, California October 25, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - An improving economy helped push sales of existing, single-family detached homes in California up to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 391,680 units in March, marking a 7.3 percent rise from a year earlier and a 6.3 percent gain from February, the California Association of Realtors said on Wednesday.

The median price for a home sold in March in California rose to $468,550, up 7.2 percent from a year earlier and up 9.2 percent from February, the association said in a report, noting the most populous U.S. state’s housing market benefited from payroll gains, increased inventory in Southern California and the Central Valley and low mortgage interest rates.

Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by James Dalgleish

