Calif Attorney General OKs sale of Daughters of Charity hospital chain

(Reuters) - California Attorney General Kamala Harris on Friday granted conditional approval for the sale of the six-hospital Daughters of Charity Health System to Prime Healthcare Services, a move that may leave the non-profit hospital chain at risk of bankruptcy.

Chief Executive Robert Issai told Reuters ahead of Harris’ decision that a bankruptcy filing would remain an option for Daughters of Charity, which is losing $10 million a month, if conditions on the proposed $843 million deal were too onerous.