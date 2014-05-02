FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Verizon, AT&T say California probes their waste disposal
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 2, 2014 / 7:45 PM / 3 years ago

Verizon, AT&T say California probes their waste disposal

Marina Lopes

1 Min Read

A sign of Verizon Wireless is seen at its store in Westminster, Colorado April 26, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - California is investigating whether top mobile carriers Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc illegally disposed of hazardous waste at their facilities in the state, the companies said in recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

The California Attorney General’s office is determining whether the companies violated state hazardous waste laws when disposing of batteries, aerosol cans and electronic waste, according to a AT&T annual regulatory filing from February and a quarterly filing from October 2013.

The companies say they are cooperating with the investigations and reviewing their hazardous waste management. Using similar language in their separate filings, the companies said they could each be fined more than $100,000 but did not anticipate any material impact from the investigation.

Verizon declined to comment beyond its filing and AT&T declined to comment.

Reporting By Marina Lopes; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.