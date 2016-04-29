FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaguars enjoy snow day at zoo
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
April 29, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Jaguars enjoy snow day at zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES. - Despite warm spring weather, there was snow at the San Diego Zoo on Thursday for two lucky jaguars.

    One-year-old cub, Valerio, and his mother, Nindiri, got a surprise treat in their enclosure as they awoke to a blanket of icy snow - complete with buried meatball treats hidden throughout.

    It was the first time the animals had encountered snow, San Diego Zoo senior mammal keeper Kimberly Hyde said.

   “When they first came out, I expected Nindiri and Valerio to be really surprised, and they were. I really hoped that Valerio would have explored more and had been playful in the snow, but he was a little cautious and that’s ok.”

    Jaguars are the largest cats in the western hemisphere and the third largest of the world’s cats. They are listed as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.