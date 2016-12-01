Second escaped inmate recaptured in California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - An escaped Californian inmate was recaptured on Wednesday, a week after he cut through the bars of a second-story jail window and rappelled down the building's side with a rope made of clothes, police said.

Rogelio Chavez, 33, was detained at an apartment in San Jose and found under the influence of narcotics, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters.

He escaped Santa Clara County jail last week with another inmate, 26-year-old Laron Campbell, who was captured on Tuesday night at his sister's house in the Bay Area city of Antioch, Santa Clara County Undersheriff Carl Neusel said.

Police had been serving a warrant at the house when Campbell crashed through the ceiling from the attic above and was arrested.

Chavez was being held pending trial on a number of burglary, extortion and false imprisonment charges. Campbell was facing trial on robbery, false imprisonment and criminal threats charges. Both men face life in prison if convicted, local media reported.

The prisoners used clothes to climb down the side of the building, according to the sheriff's office, which provided photos of the garments wrapped around the sliced bars. Two other inmates who broke out of the jail with the pair were caught immediately, the sheriff's office said.

A woman in the apartment with Chavez was arrested for obstructing law enforcement, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being an accessory in Chavez's escape, police said.

Campbell's sister, Marcaysha Alexander, was detained on suspicion of harboring a fugitive, Neusel added.