No need for kangaroo harvest reports: California governor
April 18, 2012 / 12:25 AM / in 5 years

No need for kangaroo harvest reports: California governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

California Governor Jerry Brown speaks in front of a California flag in Long Beach, California March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - California lawmakers won’t be briefed any longer on kangaroo harvests in Australia under a plan to scrap more than 700 reports required by state law that Governor Jerry Brown unveiled on Tuesday.

Australia’s annual kangaroo harvest report, which California’s Department of Fish and Game is required to track and provide to lawmakers, is one of 718 “unnecessary bureaucratic” reports discovered in audits of state agencies and departments ordered by Brown in December, according to a statement from his office.

Eliminating the reports would help make California’s government more efficient, the Democratic governor of the most populous U.S. state said in the statement.

“It wastes a lot of time and money to write, track and file these reports,” Brown said. “Government should be focused on providing information that is actually helpful to taxpayers, not on checking boxes to meet outdated bureaucratic requirements.”

Reporting By Jim Christie; Editing by Eric Walsh

