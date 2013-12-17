FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three companies told to pay $1.1 billion for lead paint abatement
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 17, 2013 / 2:16 AM / 4 years ago

Three companies told to pay $1.1 billion for lead paint abatement

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A California judge on Monday ordered Sherman-Williams Co , ConAgra Grocery Products Co and NL Industries Incto pay the state $1.1 billion to set up a fund for controlling hazards from lead paint in homes across the most populous U.S. state.

The fund will support clean-up work in homes in 10 cities and counties, according to Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge James Kleinberg’s decision in the 13-year-old nuisance lawsuit pressed by the state of California against the companies.

Lead paint was banned for use in homes in 1978 by the U.S. government but remains a top cause of lead poisoning, especially for children, Kleinberg wrote in his decision against the companies, which had promoted lead pigments and lead-based paint for use in homes.

Kleinberg dismissed claims in the lawsuit against Atlantic Richfield Co and E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Co.

Sherman-Williams, ConAgra Grocery Products and NL Industries are planning a potential appeal if Kleinberg rejects an objection they will file within 15 days, according to spokeswoman Bonnie Campbell.

Kleinberg’s decision was “at odds with California law and judicial decisions across the country that have uniformly rejected similar public nuisance claims,” Campbell said in a statement.

“The decision violates the federal and state constitutions by penalizing manufacturers for the truthful advertising of lawful products, done at a time when government officials routinely specified those products for use in residential buildings,” Campbell said.

“No public health official recommended any restriction on that use, because the risks to children alleged today were unknown and unknowable decades ago,” Campbell said.

Similar suits have been filed in at least seven other states, including New York, Ohio, Maryland and Wisconsin. Those claims were all dismissed, either voluntarily or by the courts.

The case is People v. Atlantic Richfield Co, Superior Court of the State of California, Santa Clara County, No.: 1-00-CV-788657.

Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.