Los Angeles, police union strike pay agreement: Los Angeles Times

(Reuters) - Los Angeles city officials and its police union took a step toward ending a lengthy and often tense labor dispute by reaching a tentative pay agreement on Friday that would grant raises in the last three years of a four-year contract, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Full details of the agreement, reached after months of failed talks, were not immediately available, and it still must be ratified by a majority of city’s roughly 9,900 police officers and the city council, the newspaper said.