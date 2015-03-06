FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles, police union strike pay agreement: Los Angeles Times
March 6, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Los Angeles, police union strike pay agreement: Los Angeles Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Los Angeles city officials and its police union took a step toward ending a lengthy and often tense labor dispute by reaching a tentative pay agreement on Friday that would grant raises in the last three years of a four-year contract, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Full details of the agreement, reached after months of failed talks, were not immediately available, and it still must be ratified by a majority of city’s roughly 9,900 police officers and the city council, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by Diane Craft

