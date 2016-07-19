FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
California couple claim $528 million Powerball jackpot prize
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
World
Thousands more Rohingya flee as Myanmar violence flares
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 19, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

California couple claim $528 million Powerball jackpot prize

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A couple came forward to claim their $528 million prize from a record-setting Powerball jackpot, more than six months after they bought their winning ticket in Chino Hills, California, lottery officials said on Tuesday.

There were three winning tickets in the nearly $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot in January, the largest lottery prize ever offered in North America.

The holders of two of the winning tickets came forward in Tennessee and Florida within about a month of the drawing, but the third share of the winnings in the multi-state lottery had gone unclaimed until Marvin and Mae Acosta stepped forward.

"We finally know who our mystery winners are!" California Lottery Director Hugo Lopez said in a statement.

Lopez said the couple, who bought their ticket at a Chino Hills 7-Eleven convenience store less than 50 miles (80 km) east of Los Angeles, had followed advice by taking their time to assemble a team of legal and financial advisers.

The Acostas have opted to take the cash option of $327.8 million, instead of the higher prize of $528 million that would have been paid out in 30 annual installments, lottery officials said.

California lottery officials did not release details about the winning couple, including where they live or their ages.

"While many decisions are still to be made, we have committed nearly all of this new resource to a trust and to charities that are important to us," the Acostas said in a statement provided by lottery officials.

"It is not our intention to become public figures," they added.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.