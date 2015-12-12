FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man arrested on suspicion of arson at California mosque: LA Times
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
December 12, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Man arrested on suspicion of arson at California mosque: LA Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COACHELLA, Calif. (Reuters) - A 23-year-old man was in jail on Saturday, a day after he was arrested on suspicion of carrying out a hate crime and arson, online jail records showed, and the Los Angeles Times reported that the arrest was in connection with a fire at a Southern California mosque.

The Times said the fire was set at a Riverside County mosque. The paper, citing jail records and anonymous law enforcement sources, identified the man as Carl Dial.

Representatives for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, which is leading the investigation into the fire on Friday at the Islamic Society of Coachella Valley, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Online jail records for Dial showed he was arrested on Friday on suspicion of commission of a hate crime, arson, maliciously setting a fire and burglary.

Reporting by Sam Mircovich in Coachella, Calif., Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.