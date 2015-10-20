Police suspend search for man swept away in California mudslides

Cars and trucks remain mired in mud and debris on State Route 58 near Tehachapi, California, about 60 miles (97 km) outside of Los Angeles October 17, 2015. A REUTERS/David McNew

(Reuters) - Authorities have suspended their search for a man swept away near Los Angeles in mudslides and flash floods that crippled several California highways last week and stranded hundreds of drivers, police said.

Richard Harvell, 67, was knocked down and dragged away by a river of mud and sand last Thursday night as he was trying to move his truck away from falling rocks in a rural area near the Los Angeles County line, said Raymond Pruitt, a spokesman for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

“The probability is that he’s not still alive, but until we find him we can’t confirm one way or another,” Pruitt said.

Authorities plan to resume their search of the mud-filled area, which is a half-mile long, 100 yards wide and buried by up to six feet of mud, on Saturday when conditions are expected to be drier and safer for rescuers, he said.

Rescue workers searched for Harvell, of Boron, near the city of Rosemond on Sunday and Monday by air and on the ground.

Mudslides triggered by long-awaited rain in drought-parched Southern California snarled traffic for days, effectively cutting off the southern part of the state from the north for part of Thursday and Friday after two key routes were blocked by mud and rocks.

Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles in a mountain pass known as the Grapevine was closed in both directions Thursday night and most of Friday. A key alternate route through the Mojave Desert on State Route 58 remained closed on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the crush of vehicles attempting to bypass the mudslide areas also crippled passage on Highway 101, a coastal route far to the west.

Authorities have extricated 115 passenger vehicles and 75 tractor-trailers that were stranded on State Route 58, while a third area, where Harvell disappeared near Rosemond, remained engulfed in mud, Pruitt said.

Harvell was visiting friends about 10 miles west of Rosemond when rain began on Thursday night, Pruitt said. Harvell went outside to move his truck and was swept into a culvert filled with quicksand-like muck, Pruitt said.