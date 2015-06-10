FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Santa Barbara rejects Exxon request to truck oil after pipeline spill
June 10, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

Santa Barbara rejects Exxon request to truck oil after pipeline spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An oil slick is seen along the coast of Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California, United States, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Santa Barbara County rejected Exxon Mobil Corp’s emergency permit application to temporarily haul crude using tanker trucks following a recent pipeline rupture, officials in the Southern California county said on Tuesday.

Planning and Development assistant director Dianne Black denied Exxon’s request, saying the case did not warrant an emergency approval.

Exxon can apply for approval again through the customary permit process, a statement from the County office said. Exxon confirmed it had been notified and said it was assessing its options.

The May 19 spill from a pipeline owned by Plains All American Pipeline near Santa Barbara dumped up to 2,400 barrels of crude into the Pacific Ocean along a pristine stretch of coastline.

Plains All American Pipeline had earlier said no timeline has been set for the pipeline’s restart.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

