LOS ANGELES Three police officers were shot on Saturday in the Southern California desert resort town of Palm Springs, but their conditions were not immediately known, police said in a message posted online.

Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available. Local television news outlet KMIR-TV reported the shooting occurred just after 1 p.m., and that a suspect remained at large, while the three officers were taken to an area hospital.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)