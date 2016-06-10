Shallow earthquake shakes southern California

(Reuters) - A shallow earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude struck early on Friday in Southern California, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the tremor, recorded at about 1 a.m., was 12 miles (20 km) northwest of Borrego Springs, a desert area some 85 miles from San Diego.

The quake was felt by people from San Diego to parts of Los Angeles, more than 100 miles away, according to postings on social media.

“My entire home shook and everything rattled!!” Itica Milanes, a news anchor for an ABC affiliate in San Diego, said on Twitter.

Actress Lili Reinhart tweeted, “Experienced my first LA earthquake last night -- woke up when my bed literally starting moving back and forth... So weird.”

The temblor was followed by aftershocks in the area ranging in magnitude from 2.6 to 3.8, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and San Diego Police Department said there were no reports of serious damage or injuries.