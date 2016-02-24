Ex-California lawmaker Yee sentenced to five years in prison

Suspended California State Senator Leland Yee arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building for his arraignment hearing in San Francisco, California July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(Reuters) - Former California Democratic state Senator Leland Yee received a five-year prison sentence on Wednesday for conspiracy in a corruption case that involved bribery, weapons trafficking and money laundering, federal prosecutors said.

Lee, 67, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge after his arrest in 2014 in a sweep that included suspected leaders of organized crime in San Francisco, the city he represented in the state legislature.

Prosecutors had sought an eight-year sentence for Yee, whose guilty plea in federal court in San Francisco last July marked the end of a long political career that included two terms on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, as well as election to the California Assembly and Senate.

Yee was the third California state senator charged in 2014 in separate criminal cases. All three eventually left office, costing the Democrats a key two-thirds legislative majority.