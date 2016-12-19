Former Stanford student Brock Turner: Turner's six-month jail sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman caused uproar. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

The California judge who drew worldwide condemnation for a six-month sentence of a star Stanford athlete convicted of sexual assault was not biased and acted in accordance with a probation report in the case, the state's judicial oversight commission said Monday.

The Commission on Judicial Performance received thousands of complaints against Judge Aaron Persky after his June 2016 sentencing of former Stanford swimmer Brock Turner to six months in jail plus probation for assaulting an unconscious woman behind a dumpster outside a college party, the panel's chief counsel said.

(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif.; Editing by Leslie Adler)