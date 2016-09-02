If prosecutor had his way, man in sex assault 'would be in prison'

Brock Turner, the former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman, leaves the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose, California, U.S. September 2, 2016.

(Reuters) - Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen said on Friday that if he had his way the former Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman would be in prison.

"If we had our way, Brock Turner would be in state prison serving a six-year sentence, not going home," Rosen said in a statement following Turner's release on Friday morning after three months in jail.

Rosen urged California Governor Jerry Brown to sign a bill passed by the legislature that would bar short sentences for similar situations, saying: "With the Governor's signature, the next Brock Turner will go to prison."

(Corrects first paragraph to add words "that if he had his way")