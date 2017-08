A retired couple take in the ocean during a visit to the beach in La Jolla, California January 8, 2013.

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A bill to create a state-run retirement savings plan for roughly 7 million private workers in California advanced through the state Assembly on Thursday.

The bill would launch a retirement savings program to cover California workers who do not receive a company-sponsored retirement, such as a pension or 401(k) plan.