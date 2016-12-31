FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
21 people rescued from 'Sky Cabin' ride at California theme park
December 31, 2016 / 3:06 AM / 8 months ago

21 people rescued from 'Sky Cabin' ride at California theme park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Twenty people and a ride operator were rescued on Friday after being trapped for several hours about 100 feet (30 m) above the ground in an enclosed cabin of an amusement park ride in Southern California.

Rescue workers helped the people, including several children, rappel down ropes from the Sky Cabin at the Knott's Berry Farm, footage from local media showed.

The ride, described as a "fully enclosed revolving observational deck," stopped working at about 2 p.m. local time, the amusement park said in a statement.

The last of the riders were rescued at 9:54 p.m. local time, the park said.

No one was injured, according to the amusement park.

TV news video earlier showed a fire department ladder reaching up along the tower where the platform was stuck but falling well short of the cabin where the people were trapped.

The park said the ride will be closed until the investigation is complete.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas, Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and the Los Angeles Bureau; Editing by Mary Milliken and Michael Perry

