LOS ANGELES A California man that federal prosecutors described as a would-be recruit for Islamic State militants faced sentencing on Monday for his conviction on charges he sought to join the group in Syria and engaged in bank fraud to support his efforts.

Nader Elhuzayel, 25, was found guilty in June by a U.S. District Court jury in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, of conspiring and attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization, namely himself, and 26 counts of bank fraud.

Federal prosecutors have recommended a 30-year prison sentence.

Elhuzayel was arrested on May 21, 2015, when he tried to board a Turkish Airlines plane at Los Angeles International Airport for a flight to Turkey, from where he had planned to make his way to the Syrian border, federal prosecutors said.

Weeks earlier, according to prosecutors, Elhuzayel had posted Twitter messages professing his support for a 2015 incident in Texas, in which two gunmen attacked an exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad and were shot to death by police.

Elhuzayel has appeared in a video swearing allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and pledging to enlist as a fighter in the militant group, which has seized large swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria and claimed responsibility for numerous attacks on civilians in Europe.

Prosecutors said Elhuzayel and a co-defendant, Muhanad Badawi, also used social media to express their support for Islamic State militants.

In recorded conversations, they "discussed how it would be a blessing to fight for the cause of Allah, and to die in the battlefield," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Badawi was convicted in a joint trial with Elhuzayel of conspiring with him to support terrorism, aiding and abetting Elhuzayel's efforts by purchasing his one-way plane ticket, and a single count of financial aid fraud in connection with the plot.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17, and faces up to 15 years in prison for each count relating to providing support for terrorism.

