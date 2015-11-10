Ex-Disneyland employee gets one year in jail for seeking sex from minor

(Reuters) - (This November 7, 2015 story was refiled to correct the headline and first paragraph to show the employee no longer worked at Disneyland)

A former Disneyland employee accused of offering tickets to the Southern California amusement park to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl in exchange for sex acts has been sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to the charges, authorities said.

Darreck Michael Enciso, 27, pleaded guilty on Friday to one felony count each of attempting a lewd act upon a child, contacting a child with the intent to commit a specified sex crime, and meeting a minor with the intent to engage in lewd conduct, according to a release by the Orange County District Attorney’s office.

Besides the jail sentence, Enciso will be under five years of formal probation and must register as a sex offender, the statement said.

Authorities say Enciso, a dishwasher at the theme park in Anaheim, posted an ad on Craigslist seeking women willing to engage in sex acts for Disneyland tickets. He then arranged to meet an undercover police officer posing as a teen.

Enciso was arrested when he arrived at the meeting in nearby Huntington Beach, carrying condoms and the tickets, authorities said.

Authorities said Enciso had placed several similar ads on Craigslist and asked for the public’s help in identifying additional victims.

A spokeswoman for Disneyland, which is owned by the Walt Disney Co, said Enciso had been “immediately relieved of his duties as a dishwasher.”

Enciso worked as dishwasher in one of the resort’s hotels and did not interact with guests in his job, according to Disneyland.