Former Los Angeles sheriff convicted on corruption charges

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca was convicted on Wednesday on federal charges stemming from what prosecutors said was an attempt to thwart an FBI investigation into corruption at his department.

Baca, 74, was found guilty on one count each of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying to federal agents by a U.S. District Court jury after less than two days of deliberations.

"The former sheriff has now been held accountable for overseeing a widespread scheme to obstruct justice by issuing orders designed to protect a corrupt culture,” acting U.S. Attorney Sandra Brown said in a written statement.

Baca's defense attorney, Nathan Hochman, said in an emailed statement that he expected to prevail on appeal.

"The government took a win-at-all-costs approach and we fought the good fight every day in court," Hochman said in the statement. "The jury system is the hallmark of the American legal system, but the jury is only as good as the evidence they get to hear. Here, key evidence was kept from the jury."

Baca, speaking to reporters outside the court, said, "I also want to say I appreciate the jury system. My mentality is always optimistic. I feel good," according to local City News Service.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, although federal sentencing guidelines typically call for less time. A hearing was set for Monday to schedule his sentencing.

The verdicts came following Baca's second trial on the charges. A mistrial was declared in the first trial in December after a jury deadlocked.

Baca pleaded guilty in February 2016 to one count of lying to federal investigators, but withdrew the plea six months later after a federal judge ruled that the six-month prison term prosecutors recommended as part of the agreement was too lenient.

The case stems from a wide-ranging federal probe of inmate abuse and other wrongdoing by sheriff's deputies, including cover-up attempts, at two downtown Los Angeles jails.

Baca retired in 2014 in the midst of the investigation, which has led to 17 convictions.

His attorneys contend that Baca was unaware of efforts inside his department to impede the investigation, and sought to blame his former second-in-command, Paul Tanaka.

Baca's lawyers also say he is suffering from the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. They were blocked by the judge from raising that issue as a defense.

Tanaka is currently serving a five-year prison sentence.