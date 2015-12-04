Investigators probe argument between California shooter, coworker: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Investigators looking into the San Bernardino shooting are examining whether alleged shooter Syed Rizwan Farook had an argument with a coworker who denounced “inherent dangers of Islam,” a U.S. government source said on Friday.

The source also said Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, had destroyed computer hard drives and other electronic devices before the shooting.

Separately, CNN reported that while U.S. officials now believe the attack may have been in some way inspired by Islamic State, they do not have evidence that the attack was directed by the radical Islamist group.