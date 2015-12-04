FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investigators probe argument between California shooter, coworker: source
#U.S.
December 4, 2015 / 4:36 PM / 2 years ago

Investigators probe argument between California shooter, coworker: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Investigators looking into the San Bernardino shooting are examining whether alleged shooter Syed Rizwan Farook had an argument with a coworker who denounced “inherent dangers of Islam,” a U.S. government source said on Friday.

The source also said Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, had destroyed computer hard drives and other electronic devices before the shooting.

Separately, CNN reported that while U.S. officials now believe the attack may have been in some way inspired by Islamic State, they do not have evidence that the attack was directed by the radical Islamist group.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Tim Ahmann; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

