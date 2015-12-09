FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
San Bernardino shooter may have been plotting an earlier attack: CNN
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
December 9, 2015 / 1:32 AM / 2 years ago

San Bernardino shooter may have been plotting an earlier attack: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license, in this undated handout provided by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles/Handout

(Reuters) - Investigators believe San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook may have been plotting an earlier attack in California with someone else, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two U.S. officials.

One of the officials told CNN the two conspired in 2012 and a specific target was considered. Neither of the officials could say how serious the plotting got, CNN said.

One official said the two decided not to go through with the earlier attack after a round of terror-related arrests in the area, CNN reported. “They got spooked,” the official said.

CNN did not give the name of the other plotter.

Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Eric Walsh

