San Bernardino shooter may have been plotting an earlier attack: CNN

Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license, in this undated handout provided by the California Department of Motor Vehicles, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles/Handout

(Reuters) - Investigators believe San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook may have been plotting an earlier attack in California with someone else, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two U.S. officials.

One of the officials told CNN the two conspired in 2012 and a specific target was considered. Neither of the officials could say how serious the plotting got, CNN said.

One official said the two decided not to go through with the earlier attack after a round of terror-related arrests in the area, CNN reported. “They got spooked,” the official said.

CNN did not give the name of the other plotter.