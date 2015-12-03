California suspects had hundreds of rounds of ammunition when killed -police

An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California is shown in this aerial photo December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two suspects who shot dead 14 people in San Bernardino, California, had more than 1,600 rounds of ammunitions in their sport utility vehicle when they were killed in a shootout with officers, police said on Thursday.

Police recovered bomb-making material and additional ammunition in a search of a house related to the suspects and the suspects’ motive in Wednesday’s shooting is still not known, San Bernardino police chief Jarrod Burguan told reporters.

He said the number of people wounded in the shooting had increased to 21. There is no indication of any threat to anyone in the area, Burguan added.