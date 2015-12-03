FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Christie: Convinced Calif. shooting was terrorist attack
December 3, 2015

Republican Christie: Convinced Calif. shooting was terrorist attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at an event to announce a coalition of law enforcement officials supporting his campaign in Concord, New Hampshire November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie said on Thursday he was convinced the shooting in San Bernardino, California, was a terrorist attack.

“If a center for the developmentally disabled in San Bernardino, California, can be a target for a terrorist attack, then every place in America is a target for a terrorist attack,” Christie, who is the governor of New Jersey, said before a forum at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Washington.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

