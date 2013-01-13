FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police shoot, wound man at San Diego movie theater
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 13, 2013 / 3:45 AM / in 5 years

Police shoot, wound man at San Diego movie theater

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police on Saturday shot and wounded a man at a San Diego movie theater who was suspected of having threatened his girlfriend with a handgun earlier in the day.

San Diego police said an officer shot the man at the theater shortly before 4 p.m. local time. The San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper said the theater was evacuated after the shooting.

An incident reported more than an hour earlier may have led to the shooting, police said.

The suspect’s girlfriend called police and said her boyfriend had threatened her with a handgun and fled, Fox 5 television reported.

One person was taken to the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

Twelve people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting rampage at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in July.

The suspect in that massacre, James Holmes, is charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

Brendan O'Brien: Editing by Tim Gaynor and Xavier Briand

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.