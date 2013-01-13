Police shoot, wound man at San Diego movie theater

(Reuters) - Police on Saturday shot and wounded a man at a San Diego movie theater who was suspected of having threatened his girlfriend with a handgun earlier in the day.

San Diego police said an officer shot the man at the theater shortly before 4 p.m. local time. The San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper said the theater was evacuated after the shooting.

An incident reported more than an hour earlier may have led to the shooting, police said.

The suspect’s girlfriend called police and said her boyfriend had threatened her with a handgun and fled, Fox 5 television reported.

One person was taken to the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department dispatcher said. That person’s condition was not immediately known.

Twelve people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting rampage at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in July.

The suspect in that massacre, James Holmes, is charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.