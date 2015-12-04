FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI chief says no sign California shooters were part of larger group
December 4, 2015 / 9:36 PM / in 2 years

FBI chief says no sign California shooters were part of larger group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the FBI said on Friday that investigators so far had uncovered no evidence that would suggest the alleged shooters in San Bernardino were part of an organized group, even though the rampage may have been an act of terrorism.

“So far we have no indication that these killers are part of an organized larger group, or form part of a cell. There is no indication that they are part of a network,” FBI Director James Comey told reporters.

Reporting by Julia Edwards; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

