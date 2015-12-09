California shooters spoke of jihad as early as late 2013: FBI director

Tashfeen Malik, (L), and Syed Farook are pictured passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in this July 27, 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. REUTERS/US Customs and Border Protection/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The couple who killed 14 people in San Bernardino last week were radicalized before they met online and spoke of jihad and martyrdom to each other as early as late 2013, FBI director James Comey said on Wednesday.

“They were actually radicalized before they started ... dating each other online, and as early as the end of 2013 they were talking to each other about jihad and martyrdom before they became engaged,” Comey said at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The FBI believes the couple were inspired by foreign terrorist organizations, and is working to understand the nature of their association and the source of their inspiration, he added.