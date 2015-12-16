No evidence California shooters were part of cell: FBI director

NEW YORK (Reuters) - FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday that there remains no evidence the couple who massacred 14 people in San Bernardino, California, on December 2 were part of an organized cell or had any contact with overseas militant groups.
Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 29, expressed support for “jihad and martyrdom” in private communications but never did so on social media, Comey said at a press conference in New York City.
