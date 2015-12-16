FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No evidence California shooters were part of cell: FBI director
December 16, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 2 years ago

No evidence California shooters were part of cell: FBI director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tashfeen Malik, (L), and Syed Farook are pictured passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in this July 27, 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. REUTERS/US Customs and Border Protection/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - FBI Director James Comey said on Wednesday that there remains no evidence the couple who massacred 14 people in San Bernardino, California, on December 2 were part of an organized cell or had any contact with overseas militant groups.

Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 29, expressed support for “jihad and martyrdom” in private communications but never did so on social media, Comey said at a press conference in New York City.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

