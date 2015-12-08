FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California shooters communicated with extremists in L.A. area: MSNBC
#U.S.
December 8, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

California shooters communicated with extremists in L.A. area: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Weapons confiscated from the attack in San Bernardino, California are shown in this San Bernardino County Sheriff Department handout photo from their Twitter account released to Reuters December 3, 2015. REUTERS/San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department

(Reuters) - The couple who killed 14 people in an attack in San Bernardino, California, last week had communicated with “people with extremist views” in the Los Angeles area, MSNBC reported on Tuesday.

They were “in communication with people with extremist views in the L.A. area. Police have confirmed that through ... electronic communications,” it said.

U.S. government sources have told Reuters that Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik had been in contact with suspected Islamists in Europe and the United States who were under FBI investigation.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington; Writing by Moammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

