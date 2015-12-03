Alleged San Bernardino shooter attended services in Riverside mosque

A general view of the complex where Wednesday's attack occurred in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

SAN BERNARDINO (Reuters) - Syed Farook, the alleged shooter in Wednesday’s San Bernardino rampage, attended daily services and celebrated his wedding reception at the Islamic Center of Riverside, Center Director Mustafa Kuko said on Thursday.

Farook attended morning and evening services from 2012 to 2014, Kuko said. In 2013, Farook asked for Kuko’s blessing to marry a Pakistani woman living in Saudi Arabia.

Kuko said he felt betrayed by Farook’s alleged actions, which contradict the teachings of Islam.