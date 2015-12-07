FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California shooters radicalized but no sign of international plot: FBI
#U.S.
December 7, 2015 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

California shooters radicalized but no sign of international plot: FBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tashfeen Malik is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the FBI, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - The couple who carried out an attack on a San Bernardino County employee party last week that killed 14 people had been radicalized “for some time” but there was no evidence so far of an international plot, an FBI official said on Monday.

Investigators were working to determine when and why U.S.-born Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his Pakistani wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, began plotting the Dec. 2 attack, FBI Assistant Director in Charge David Bowdich told reporters.

Reporting by Laila Kearney

