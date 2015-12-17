FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Friend of San Bernardino shooter arrested in connection with attack: LA Times
December 17, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 2 years ago

Friend of San Bernardino shooter arrested in connection with attack: LA Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. authorities have arrested Enrique Marquez, a friend of San Bernardino, California, shooter Syed Rizwan Farook, the Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday, citing federal officials.

The 24-year-old Marquez, who had known Farook for years, legally purchased the two AR-15 assault-style rifles the couple used in their attack on a holiday party of Farook’s co-workers. Two government sources have told Reuters prosecutors were preparing criminal charges against Marquez.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Chris Reese

