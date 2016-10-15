Three people were killed and a dozen wounded when gunfire erupted at a Los Angeles party overnight, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

The wounded were transported to hospitals, and two or three were in critical condition, the spokesman at the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division said. One suspect may be in custody, he said.

A party was under way when "somebody came in there and started shooting a bunch of people," the spokesman said. He could provide no further details.

The Los Angeles Times said the shooting took place in the city's West Adams neighborhood.

