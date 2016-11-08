LOS ANGELES A man armed with a rifle opened fire on Tuesday near a polling station in the Southern California town of Azusa, wounding two to three people and prompting authorities to lock down the polling place and surrounding park, police said.

A spokesman for the sheriff, Deputy Vincent Plair, said there was no immediate indication that the incident was related to Election Day or the polling station.

Law enforcement officers came under fire as they arrived on the scene, about 25 miles northeast of Los Angeles, and the suspect was believed to be at large and holed up in the vicinity, according to accounts from Azusa police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

