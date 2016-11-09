Police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting near a polling station, in Azusa, California, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A police vehicle drives near the scene of a shooting near a polling station, in Azusa, California, U.S. November 8, 2016. Picture created by panning the camera. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES One person was killed and at least two wounded in gunfire on Tuesday near a polling station in the Southern California town of Azusa, prompting authorities to lock down the polling place, a surrounding park and adjacent schools, officials said.

There was no immediate indication that the incident about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Los Angeles was related to Election Day or the polling station, said Deputy Vincent Plair, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

At least one suspect, a woman who was carrying an assault rifle with "rapid-fire capability," was initially thought to be holed up inside a house surrounded by police officers who converged on the scene, Azusa Police Chief Steve Hunt told a news conference.

But he said officers keeping a safe distance on the perimeter of the property were unable to immediately determine whether an unidentified individual seen lying motionless on the ground outside the front door was the armed woman.

Further complicating the situation, Hunt said, were reports of a possible second suspect, a man. Hunt said the motive behind the shooting remained unclear but the incident began around 2 p.m. local time with shots fired at the residence.

The shooting took place on the day that Americans went to the polls to elect a new president, either Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump.

The Los Angeles County Registrar and Recorder's office issued a Twitter advisory urging voters to avoid the area around two polling locations, one in Memorial Park and one in Dalton Elementary School, and to cast their ballots at alternate polling sites.

Two other nearby schools, Slauson Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School, were also locked down, and then evacuated, Hunted said.

A dispatcher answering phones at a nearby fire station that serving as yet another polling place said that location remained opened to voters.

Law enforcement officers came under fire and were initially pinned down as they arrived on the scene, according to accounts from Azusa police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Hunt said three civilian victims - two female and one male - were struck by gunfire, and that one of them was killed. But the casualty tally did not include the unknown individual lying at the doorstep of the house where the shooting unfolded.

The Los Angeles Times said the dead individual was a man in his 70s.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman, Piya Sinha-Roy and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)