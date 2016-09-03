Shooter wounds two in California jail, suspect held

(Reuters) - Two Fresno County, California, sheriff's employees were wounded in a shooting at the county jail on Saturday, and a suspect is in custody, authorities said.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said the shooting took place in the jail's main lobby. The two wounded people were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were unknown, the office said in a statement.

A suspect has been taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing, it said. KFSN-TV, an ABC affiliate, said the two people who were wounded were correctional officers.