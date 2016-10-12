Palm Springs Police Department photo shows officer Jose Vega, killed while on duty in Palm Springs, California, U.S. on October 8, 2016. Courtesy Palm Springs Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

Palm Springs Police Department photo shows officer Lesley Zerebny, killed while on duty in Palm Springs, California, U.S. on October 8, 2016. Courtesy Palm Springs Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

People take photos of a memorial for slain Palm Springs Police Officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose Vega at police headquarters in Palm Springs, California, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

John Felix, 26, of the suspect in the Palm Springs shooting on October 8, 2016 is shown in this photo released by Riverside County Sheriff's Department, California, U.S. on October 9, 2016. Courtesy Riverside County Sheriff's Department/Handout via REUTERS

REFILE - TYPOA photograph of suspect John Felix (L) is displayed at a news conference as members of the law enforcement community stand near a photo of slain Palm Springs Police officer Lesley Zerebny (R) following the Saturday shooting deaths of Zerebny and Officer Jose Vega in Palm Springs, California, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

RIVERSIDE, Calif. The man accused of fatally shooting two police officers and wounding a third in Palm Springs, California, over the weekend has been formally charged with murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The suspect, John Felix, 26, would be eligible for the death penalty if convicted as charged, but prosecutors said they would decide at a later date whether to seek capital punishment.

The two officers slain on Saturday were the first killed in the line of duty in 54 years in Palm Springs, a normally placid desert resort town about 100 miles (161 km) east of Los Angeles.

One was a 63-year-old veteran of the Palm Springs police force who planned to retire in December and the other a 27-year-old rookie officer who had just returned to duty from maternity leave.

They were shot through the front door of a home as they responded to a report of a family disturbance at the address. Felix, who surrendered to police early on Sunday after an hours-long standoff at the house, was previously convicted in 2010 of assault with a firearm, according to California criminal records.

Felix is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday in the double police killing.

(Reporting by Tori Richards in Riverside; Writing by Steve Gorman; editing by Grant McCool)