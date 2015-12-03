FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attorney General to address shootings: spokeswoman
#U.S.
December 3, 2015

Attorney General to address shootings: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks at a media briefing at the Justice Department in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch will address the shooting in San Bernardino, California, that left 14 people dead at an event later on Thursday, a Justice Department spokeswoman said.

In a post on Twitter, department spokeswoman Melanie Newman said Lynch would discuss the shooting at an event at 9:15 a.m.

Separately, San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis, asked about any possible link to terrorism, told NBC’s “Today” program that the investigation was still ongoing. In another interview on CBS’ “This Morning,” Davis said investigators still have not found a motive and called it a senseless crime against innocent people.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
